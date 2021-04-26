TigerIllustrated - President Jim Clements joins College Football Playoff Board of Managers

Clemson University President Jim Clements. (US Presswire)

“President Thrasher did an exceptional job representing the ACC on the CFP Board of Managers and we’re so thankful for his leadership,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “As a league, it was our charge to find another outstanding representative to serve in this prestigious role, and we are extremely pleased that President Clements has humbly agreed to begin serving in this role immediately. To be certain, I am grateful to both President Thrasher and President Clements for their incredible service to their respective schools, the ACC and the College Football Playoff.” “I am honored to be selected to represent the ACC on the College Football Playoff Board of Managers,” said Clements. “Clemson has had outstanding experiences playing in the CFP, and I look forward to the opportunity to work with my colleagues from conferences across the country.” “We are delighted that President Clements will be joining the Board of Managers,” said Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff. “His knowledge and his experience as a campus leader will provide a great perspective. As we welcome Dr. Clements, we also want to take this opportunity to thank President Thrasher for the wisdom, leadership and intuitive guidance he provided during the six years he served on the board.”