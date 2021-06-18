PRIDE COMMITS TO CLEMSON
Clemson's staff locked in on a select few cornerback targets months ago, and its patience and perseverance has paid off with a major acquisition.
St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North four-star Toriano Pride announced his commitment to Clemson on Friday, days after attending the program's Elite Retreat last weekend. Pride had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Pride (5-11, 183), ranked No. 183 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over Ohio State, Oregon, Missouri and Auburn in particular. Georgia and Alabama were also among his finalists. He also claimed offers from Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M among many others.
Ohio State presented the strongest competition.
Corners coach Mike Reed and defensive coordinator Brent Venables have had success nabbing coveted defensive backs in the plains, though, having scored Isaiah Simmons and Mario Goodrich in recent years.
Clemson then further advanced its cause in the spring when Pride and his parents swung through campus en route to a 7-on-7 tournament in Myrtle Beach.
More than a month later, Pride returned to watch Clemson's spring game and spent considerable time with several Tigers commitments.
He would be next.
Pride was one of nine targets who attended Clemson's Elite Retreat function last weekend.
He took official visits to Ohio State and Oregon this month as well as stopped by Missouri again before formalizing his decision and ending his recruitment.
Clemson has long sought to bring in at least two corners for this class, potentially three.
Its first one accounts for a good start.
Pride becomes the seventh commitment to Clemson's recruiting class. He joins Austin (Texas) Westlake Rivals100 four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik, Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Adam Randall,, Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive lineman Collin Sadler, Strongsville (Ohio) four-star offensive lineman Blake Miller, Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith four-star safety Sherrod Covil and Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park kicker Robert Gunn.
Ultimately Pride reached nearly 30 offers before deciding on Clemson.
