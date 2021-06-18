PRIDE COMMITS TO CLEMSON

Pride (5-11, 183), ranked No. 183 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over Ohio State, Oregon, Missouri and Auburn in particular. Georgia and Alabama were also among his finalists. He also claimed offers from Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M among many others. Ohio State presented the strongest competition. Corners coach Mike Reed and defensive coordinator Brent Venables have had success nabbing coveted defensive backs in the plains, though, having scored Isaiah Simmons and Mario Goodrich in recent years.

Clemson then further advanced its cause in the spring when Pride and his parents swung through campus en route to a 7-on-7 tournament in Myrtle Beach. More than a month later, Pride returned to watch Clemson's spring game and spent considerable time with several Tigers commitments. He would be next. Pride was one of nine targets who attended Clemson's Elite Retreat function last weekend.

New Clemson commit Toriano Pride is shown here in Myrtle Beach, S.C. earlier this spring. (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)