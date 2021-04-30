TigerIllustrated - Rodgers To Green Bay in Round 3

Rodgers became the fourth Tiger to come off the board in the draft, joining former quarterback Trevor Lawrence , running back Travis Etienne and offensive lineman Jackson Carman .

Thursday night the Packers selected Georgia DB Eric Stokes (#29) in round one. Earlier Friday evening, Green Bay picked Ohio State center Josh Meyers (#62) in round two.

After watching his stock steadily rise for months, former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers had his name called Friday evening when the Green Bay Packers selected the former Tiger as the 22nd pick of round three. Rodgers was the 85th pick overall of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Feature: THE NFL DRAFT's NO. 1 PICK | Thursday night conversation with Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence and Etienne were both taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars in round one with Lawrence becoming the first-ever former Clemson player to be selected as the No. 1 pick overall. Etienne went to the Jags as the 25th pick overall. Carman went early in round two, coming off the board at No. 14 in the round, 46th overall in the draft courtesy of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rodgers, the son of Baltimore Ravens assistant coach and former Tennessee quarterback Tee Martin, was a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist last fall after turning in his best season as a Tiger. The Knoxville (Tenn.) native caught a career-high 77 passes for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns.

For his career, Rodgers hauled in 181 receptions, 2,144 yards and 15 scores. He left the Tigers ranked sixth all-time in program history in receptions and inside of the top 15 in reception yardage.

Rivals.com billed the receiver four stars out of high school, ranking him 30th nationally among wide receiver recruits and eighth overall regardless of position in the state of Tennessee. The network rated Rodgers 186th nationally overall regardless of position. Rodgers picked the Tigers over numerous major offers in the recruiting process, notably Tennessee, LSU, Florida State and USC.

Rodgers also accumulated nearly 70 career punt returns at Clemson for over 500 yards.

The former Rivals250 member was an Honorable Mention All-ACC selection in both 2018 and 2019.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Clemson's draft picks later this weekend.

