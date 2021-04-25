TigerIllustrated - Sharpe's 2-run, walk-off homer lifts Clemson to 6-4 win over Wake Forest

Sharpe's 2-run, walk-off homer lifts Clemson to 6-4 win over Wake Forest
CLEMSON -- Davis Sharpe belted a two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift Clemson to a 6-4 walkoff victory over Wake Forest in the first game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Clemson (17-18, 11-12 ACC), who took a 2-0 series lead, stormed to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by Caden Grice’s long two-run homer, his eighth of the year.
Wake Forest fell to 13-19 on the season, 6-16 in the ACC.
Chris Lanzilli lined a three-run homer on an 0-2 pitch with two outs in the top of the fourth inning to tie the score, then Jonathan French ripped a run-scoring double in the bottom of the fourth inning to give Clemson the lead.
Brendan Tinsman crushed a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to tie the score.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, Kier Meredith led off with a single. Three batters later with two outs, Sharpe crushed a 2-1 pitch 422 feet for the walkoff two-run homer, his second long ball of the year.
The Tigers totaled nine hits. Meredith, Grice and French had two hits apiece. Bryar Hawkins and Bryce Teodosio also added hits.
Nick Clayton (5-1) earned the win, while Hunter Furtado (1-4) suffered the loss.
The series concludes with the second game of the doubleheader today at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra - ESPN3.com.
