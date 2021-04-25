TigerIllustrated - Sharpe's 2-run, walk-off homer lifts Clemson to 6-4 win over Wake Forest

Monte Lee's team will go for the series sweep over Wake Forest later this afternoon in Doug Kingsmore Stadium. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

Chris Lanzilli lined a three-run homer on an 0-2 pitch with two outs in the top of the fourth inning to tie the score, then Jonathan French ripped a run-scoring double in the bottom of the fourth inning to give Clemson the lead. Brendan Tinsman crushed a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to tie the score. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Kier Meredith led off with a single. Three batters later with two outs, Sharpe crushed a 2-1 pitch 422 feet for the walkoff two-run homer, his second long ball of the year.