TigerIllustrated - Clemson beats No. 16 South Carolina 7-2

Monte Lee's Tigers picked up a much-needed win Tuesday night ahead of this weekend's series in Tallahassee. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

Wes Clarke's solo homer in the top of the fifth inning scored the first run for South Carolina (28-18), then Clemson (23-21) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning after a costly error on Sam Hall's bunt that allowed two runs to score. James Parker added a run-scoring single in the frame. Jeff Heinrich belted a solo homer in the top of the eighth inning, then Dylan Brewer responded with a solo homer, his ninth of the year, in the bottom of the eighth inning. Kier Meredith added a run-scoring single with two outs and Max Wagner scored on a double steal in the frame.