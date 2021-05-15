Clemson beats No. 10 Florida State 9-5 to even series

James Parker pushed his batting average up to .325 with a 2-for-5 effort Saturday in Tallahassee. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, including two on James Parker's double. Bryar Hawkins added a run-scoring single in the frame, then Logan Lacey belted a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs in the fifth inning, Elijah Cabell blasted a grand slam to give the Seminoles a 5-3 lead.In the sixth inning, the Tigers scored a run on a passed ball and the tying run on a wild pitch, then Clemson regained the lead in the seventh inning on Caden Grice's run-scoring groundball. The Tigers added two more runs in the frame, one on Jonathan French's single and the other on Bryce Teodosio's base-loaded walk. Grice added a long solo homer, his 13th of the year, in the eighth inning.