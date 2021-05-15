Clemson beats No. 10 Florida State 9-5 to even series
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Clemson scored two runs in the sixth inning to tie the score and three runs in the seventh inning to take the lead for good in its 9-5 victory over No. 10 Florida State at Dick Howser Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 24-22 overall and 16-16 in the ACC. The Seminoles dropped to 27-19 overall and 18-14 in ACC play.
The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, including two on James Parker's double. Bryar Hawkins added a run-scoring single in the frame, then Logan Lacey belted a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning.
With two outs in the fifth inning, Elijah Cabell blasted a grand slam to give the Seminoles a 5-3 lead.In the sixth inning, the Tigers scored a run on a passed ball and the tying run on a wild pitch, then Clemson regained the lead in the seventh inning on Caden Grice's run-scoring groundball.
The Tigers added two more runs in the frame, one on Jonathan French's single and the other on Bryce Teodosio's base-loaded walk.
Grice added a long solo homer, his 13th of the year, in the eighth inning.
Parker, Hawkins and Kier Meredith each totaled two hits apiece. The Tigers totaled 10 hits on the afternoon.
Davis Sharpe (3-1) earned the win in relief, while Seminole reliever Wyatt Crowell (1-2) suffered the loss.
The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra - ESPN3.com.
