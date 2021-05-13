 TigerIllustrated - Clemson big man enters transfer portal
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-13 15:56:50 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Clemson big man enters transfer portal

CLEMSON -- Clemson freshman center Lynn Kidd has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, Rivals.com reported Thursday. Tigerillustrated.com is the officially-licensed Clemson website of the Rivals.com network.

Kidd, at 6'10, 235 pounds, saw action in seven of Clemson's games this past season. The Gainesville (Fla.) native totaled just 32.2 minutes (4.6 per game). Kidd scored eight total points and pulled in seven total rebounds.

Lynn Kidd was a four-star rated prospect by Rivals.com out of high school.
Rivals.com billed Kidd as a four-star prospect in 2020 following his time at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Kidd claimed over a dozen offers in the recruiting process, notably Alabama, Florida, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Wake Forest, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and Xavier.

