TigerIllustrated - Clemson big man enters transfer portal

CLEMSON -- Clemson freshman center Lynn Kidd has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, Rivals.com reported Thursday. Tigerillustrated.com is the officially-licensed Clemson website of the Rivals.com network.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Kidd, at 6'10, 235 pounds, saw action in seven of Clemson's games this past season. The Gainesville (Fla.) native totaled just 32.2 minutes (4.6 per game). Kidd scored eight total points and pulled in seven total rebounds.