Clemson drops series to Florida State after 9-6 loss
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Pinch-hitter Davis Hare lined a two-run single in the eighth inning to break a 6-6 tie and lift No. 10 Florida State to a 9-6 victory over Clemson at Dick Howser Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Seminoles, who won the series 2-1, improved to 28-19 overall and 19-14 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 24-23 overall and 16-17 in ACC play.
The Tigers scored four runs in the first inning, highlighted by Caden Grice's two-run double and run-scoring singles by Bryar Hawkins and Florida native Blake Wright.
In the second inning, Jackson Greene lofted a two-run double and Tyler Martin slapped a run-scoring single to cut Clemson's lead to 4-3.
The Seminoles scored two runs in the third inning on two base-loaded walks to take the lead.
In the sixth inning, Wright, who was making his first start since March 14, belted a two-run homer, his first career long ball, with two outs to give Clemson the lead. But the Seminoles rallied with four runs in the eighth inning.
Jack Anderson (2-0) earned the win in relief, while Tiger reliever Nick Hoffmann (4-1) suffered the loss. Nick Clayton got the start for the Tigers, allowing six hits and three earned runs in just 2.2 innings. Geoffrey Gilbert allowed two hits and two earned runs in one inning of relief.
Clemson totaled eight hits on the afternoon, led by Wright who had a team-high two hits. Keir Meredith, James Parker, Dylan Brewer and Jonathan French also added one hit apiece.
The Tigers conclude the regular season with a three-game series against Duke at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra - ESPN3.com.
