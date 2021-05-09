TigerIllustrated - Clemson swept by Ga. Tech in Atlanta after 9-8 loss

Dylan Brewer was one of two Tigers to add two hits Sunday in Atlanta. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

The Tigers scored five runs in the second inning, started by Bryce Teodosio’s bases-loaded walk. Two batters later, Kier Meredith belted a three-run triple, then Caden Grice lined a two-out double to score Meredith. Dylan Brewer lofted a sacrifice fly in the third inning to give Clemson a 6-0 lead, then the Yellow Jackets responded with seven runs in the fourth inning after the first eight batters reached base. John Anderson’s two-run homer highlighted the uprising. Sam Hall hit a solo homer, his third of the year, in the sixth inning to tie the score 7-7, then Jenkins belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning to give Georgia Tech the lead. Brewer led off the eighth inning with his eighth homer of the season to cut the Yellow Jacket lead in half.