 TigerIllustrated - Clemson swept by Ga. Tech in Atlanta after 9-8 loss
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-09 15:41:39 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Clemson swept by Ga. Tech in Atlanta after 9-8 loss

Staff reports
Tigerillustrated.com

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Andrew Jenkins’ two-run homer in the seventh inning broke a 7-7 tie in Georgia Tech’s 9-8 victory over Clemson at Russ Chandler Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 24-18 overall and 18-12 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 22-21 overall and 15-15 in ACC play.

Dylan Brewer was one of two Tigers to add two hits Sunday in Atlanta.
Dylan Brewer was one of two Tigers to add two hits Sunday in Atlanta. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

The Tigers scored five runs in the second inning, started by Bryce Teodosio’s bases-loaded walk. Two batters later, Kier Meredith belted a three-run triple, then Caden Grice lined a two-out double to score Meredith.

Dylan Brewer lofted a sacrifice fly in the third inning to give Clemson a 6-0 lead, then the Yellow Jackets responded with seven runs in the fourth inning after the first eight batters reached base. John Anderson’s two-run homer highlighted the uprising.

Sam Hall hit a solo homer, his third of the year, in the sixth inning to tie the score 7-7, then Jenkins belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning to give Georgia Tech the lead.

Brewer led off the eighth inning with his eighth homer of the season to cut the Yellow Jacket lead in half.

Sam Crawford (3-4) earned the win, while Chance Huff pitched the ninth inning to record his second save of the year.

Nick Clayton (6-2) suffered the loss.

The Tigers host South Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra - ESPN3.com.

