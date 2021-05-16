Every Clemson draft pick in the Tigerillustrated.com Era - Part 2

2008

*** Both players signed under Tommy Bowden. *** Merling (Round 2, 32nd, Miami Dolphins) signed with the Tigers in 2004 and again in 2005 where he was later upgraded to three stars while at Fork Union Military. *** Richardson (Round 6, 170th, Kansas City Chiefs) graduated high school in three years. Prior to coming out a year early, the Rivals.com network rated him the No. 1 junior offensive lineman in the Palmetto State with a likely four-star billing to come had he remained in high school for another year.

2009

*** All four players signed with Tommy Bowden. *** Scott (Round 4, 103th, St. Louis Rams) was a hard lean to Clemson for much of his recruitment. *** Clemons (Round 5, 165th, Miami Dolphins) committed on his official visit. Like Scott, Clemons was recruited by then assistant coach Brad Scott. *** Hamlin (Round 5, 166th, Dallas Cowboys) received a low three-star billing from Rivals.com, but was thought to be a nationally-regarded prospect by Clemson's staff and as a result was a major priority for the staff for the entirety of his recruitment. *** Davis (Round 6, 195th, Cleveland Browns) was at one point an Alabama commit but flipped to Clemson on an official visit in January of 2005.

2010

*** All five players signed under Tommy Bowden. *** Spiller (Round 1, 9th, Buffalo Bills) silently committed to Clemson during an in-home visit with Tommy Bowden and recruiter of record Dabo Swinney on January 21, 2006, hours after returning home from an official visit to Miami. *** Ford (Round 4, 108th, Oakland Raiders) recorded several sub 4.25/40 (hand-timed) marks prior to signing with Clemson. *** Sapp (Round 5, 134th, Philadelphia Eagles) was Clemson's first 5-star acquisition at defensive end since 1995 when the Tigers signed Michigan transfer Trevor Pryce, who was billed as the nation's No. 1 outside linebacker recruit in 1993. *** Butler (Round 5, 164th, Pittsburgh Steelers) *** Conner (Round 7, 240th, Indianapolis Colts) was Manchaster's all-time leading rusher at the time he signed with the Tigers. Clemson's staff had contemplated dropping him but opted against the decision when a bulked-up Conner walked through the door on his January of 2005 official visit.

2011

*** All six players signed under Tommy Bowden. *** Jenkins (Round 2, 41st, Washington Redskins) was a standout at Clemson's 2006 Nike Camp. *** Gilchrist (Round 2, 50th, San Diego Chargers) was the first (official) four-star signee under then Clemson assistant coach Billy Napier, though Napier was very instrumental in the signing of Asheville's Crezdon Butler. *** Bowers (Round 2, 51st, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) was the first recruit to be offered a full scholarship prior to his 10th grade year under Tommy Bowden. *** Hairston (Round 4, 122nd, Buffalo Bills) was headed to S.C. State prior to being evaluated in person by Brad Scott during Shrine Bowl workouts in December of 2005. *** Harper (Round 4, 130th, Tennessee Titans) *** Maxwell (Round 6, 173rd, Seattle Seahawks)

2012

*** All four players signed under Tommy Bowden. *** Branch (Round 2, 38th, Jacksonville Jaguars) was rated much higher on Clemson's recruiting board. The Richmond (Va.) native was not thought to qualify academically for much of his recruitment, but did reach a qualifying test-GPA match at the 11th hour. *** Allen (Round 3, 64th, Indianapolis Colts) was a longtime verbal commit to UGA, but ultimately flipped to Clemson, much to the surprise of many, including his high school coach who had pushed UGA from the start. *** Thompson (Round 3, 93rd, Cincinnati Bengals) *** Sensabaugh (Round 4, 115th, Tennessee Titans) was a fallback prospect for the Tigers and in fact was an Appalachian State commit. A trip to watch him play basketball prompted then defensive coordinator Vic Koenning to schedule an official visit. Sensabaugh arrived on the visit without an offer but ultimately received one and flipped to the Tigers.

2013

*** Andre Ellington signed under Tommy Bowden. *** Hopkins, Goodman and Meeks signed under Swinney. In fact, Meeks was the first verbal commit of the Swinney (head coaching) Era. *** Hopkins (Round 1, 27th, Houston Texans) *** Goodman (Round 4, 127th, Atlanta Falcons) *** Meeks (Round 5, 143rd, Buffalo Bills) *** Ellington (Round 6, 187th, Arizona Cardinals)

2014

*** All listed players from this point forward are Swinney signees. *** Watkins (Round 1, 4th, Buffalo Bills) was Clemson's first five-star acquisition at wide receiver since Roscoe Crosby in 2001. *** Thomas (Round 3, 100th, San Francisco 49ers) *** Breeland (Round 4, 102nd, Washington Redskins) was the first prospect to sign with the Tigers from Allendale-Fairfax since Raymond Priester in 1994. Priester went on to become the Tigers' all-time leading rusher at the time of his departure from the program. *** Bryant (Round 4, 118th, Pittsburgh Steelers) was upgraded by Rivals.com a year later and was billed as the nation's No. 1 prep school prospect following his time at Hargrave Military Academy. *** Boyd (Round 6, 213th, New York Jets) committed to three programs during the recruiting process - Oregon, Tennessee and Clemson.